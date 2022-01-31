Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

