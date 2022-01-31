P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Michael Balkin Buys 15,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PIII stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,437. P3 Health Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. P3 Health Partners makes up 1.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.77% of P3 Health Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

