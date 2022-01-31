Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

