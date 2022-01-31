Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $28.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,111. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

