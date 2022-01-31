Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 34,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,938,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

