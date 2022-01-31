Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.

OTIS stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.