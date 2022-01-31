Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 380661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Specifically, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,516. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $336,511 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.13.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

