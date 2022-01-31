Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $867.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

Several analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 68,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.