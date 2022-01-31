Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 35.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

