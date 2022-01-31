Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

