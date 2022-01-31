Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 1st. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $41.00 on Monday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,020,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

