Oppenheimer Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

