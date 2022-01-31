Oppenheimer Trims SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price to $70.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,001,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,417,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.