Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,403 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

