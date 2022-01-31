Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

