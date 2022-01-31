Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 2,761,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after buying an additional 358,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

