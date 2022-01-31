Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

