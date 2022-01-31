Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 50.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

