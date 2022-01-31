Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,446 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

