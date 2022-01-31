Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

