Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

