Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 71.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $282.16 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.21 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a 200-day moving average of $312.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.