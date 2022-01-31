Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,115 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

