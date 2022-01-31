OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

