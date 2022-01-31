Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,725 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $342.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.11 and its 200-day moving average is $349.82. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.