Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 80.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

