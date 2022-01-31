Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.