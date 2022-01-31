Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.