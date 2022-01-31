Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 45,109 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

