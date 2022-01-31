OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $57.29 Average PT from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

