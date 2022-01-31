Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ONCT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

