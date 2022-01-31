Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $133,647,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.