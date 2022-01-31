Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $73,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.27 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

