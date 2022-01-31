Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,935. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

