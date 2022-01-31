O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $107,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $91.00 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.