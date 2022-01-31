O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

