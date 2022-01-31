O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 998.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $3,465,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

