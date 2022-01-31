O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

MNTX stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.