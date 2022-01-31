O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,261 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

