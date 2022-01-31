NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.16% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

