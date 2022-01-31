NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $345.78 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

