Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

