Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $82.92

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.92, but opened at $86.71. Novavax shares last traded at $88.35, with a volume of 64,721 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,492,105. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.