Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.77 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

