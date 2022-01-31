Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,919. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.