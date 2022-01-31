Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NISN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,919. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.