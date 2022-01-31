NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 404,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,155,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in NIO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

