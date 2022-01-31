Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

