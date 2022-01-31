Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0028

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.53 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,785.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.98 or 0.06918025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00287141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00756358 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00384040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00240247 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,496,649,614 coins and its circulating supply is 8,882,399,614 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

