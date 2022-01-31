Nick Sanderson Buys 20 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 757 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £151.40 ($204.26).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nick Sanderson acquired 21 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($202.01).

GPOR traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 764 ($10.31). The stock had a trading volume of 580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 631.11 ($8.51) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.90).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

