NFT Index (NFTI) Trading Up 18.2% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. NFT Index has a market cap of $4.41 million and $847.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,977.08 or 0.05138371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00113974 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

